Portal (PORTAL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Portal (PORTAL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Portal has traded 72.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Portal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Portal has a market capitalization of $35,061.00 and $33,826.00 worth of Portal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Portal Profile

Portal’s launch date was April 20th, 2018. Portal’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Portal’s official website is www.project-portal.io. Portal’s official Twitter account is @contact2portal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Portal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal intends to build a virtual reality ecosystem based on blockchain technology. Portal refers to the “transposition Gate” and means that users will be provided with a through-type and immersive virtual reality experience.”

