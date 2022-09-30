Power Index Pool Token Achieves Market Cap of $332,085.00 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $332,085.00 and $3,638.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00004247 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010953 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s genesis date was November 30th, 2020. Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 405,962 coins. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is powerindex.io/#/mainnet. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIPT is a PowerIndex Pool Token – a share of PowerIndex pool. PowerIndex stores a basket of 8 assets on a special smart-contract in Ethereum. This token can be issued only by supplying liquidity to it. When someone supplies liquidity to the contract, PIPT token is minted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Index Pool Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Index Pool Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Index Pool Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

