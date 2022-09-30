Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) & Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Critical Review

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) and Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Power Integrations has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Power Integrations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rockley Photonics 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Power Integrations and Rockley Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Power Integrations presently has a consensus price target of $91.20, indicating a potential upside of 38.98%. Rockley Photonics has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 935.46%. Given Rockley Photonics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and Rockley Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 25.83% 22.44% 20.07% Rockley Photonics -3,519.47% -346.18% -135.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Power Integrations and Rockley Photonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $703.28 million 5.44 $164.41 million $3.08 21.31 Rockley Photonics $8.21 million 12.48 -$168.01 million ($1.93) -0.41

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Rockley Photonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Rockley Photonics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems. It also offers high-voltage diodes; high-voltage gate-driver products used to operate high-voltage switches, such as insulated-gate bipolar transistors and silicon-carbide MOSFETs under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names; and SCALE-iDriver for use in powertrain and charging applications for electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, and air purifiers, as well as pumps, fans, and blowers used in consumer appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct sales force, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Rockley Photonics

(Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design. The company also provides a biosensing platform for consumer wellness, long-term health trend monitoring, patient monitoring, early disease detection, nutrition management, and treatment of certain chronic diseases. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.