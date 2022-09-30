Powerledger (POWR) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Powerledger has a market cap of $94.35 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Powerledger has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Powerledger coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Powerledger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,661.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00057599 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064485 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00082558 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

POWR is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger.

Powerledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.