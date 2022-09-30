Powers Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Powers Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $247.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

