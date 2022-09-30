PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $135.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s current price.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.24.

PPG stock opened at $111.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.83.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

