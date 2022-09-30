PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 552,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,099,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.70.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 421.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 463.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 89.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 55.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

