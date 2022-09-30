Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Primo Water Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of PRMW opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.87 and a beta of 1.11.
About Primo Water
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primo Water (PRMW)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.