Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,406 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D.R. Horton Stock Down 4.2 %

Several analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Shares of DHI opened at $68.36 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

