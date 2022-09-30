Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 861 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,076,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $137.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.