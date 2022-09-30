Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Parth Mehrotra Sells 279,826 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 279,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $9,578,443.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,693.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

On Wednesday, September 21st, Parth Mehrotra sold 122,783 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $4,584,717.22.

On Monday, September 19th, Parth Mehrotra sold 138,547 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $5,242,618.48.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Parth Mehrotra sold 60,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $2,043,600.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Parth Mehrotra sold 27,265 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $948,276.70.

On Friday, July 8th, Parth Mehrotra sold 12,735 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $435,919.05.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,197,200.00.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $34.18 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -74.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.