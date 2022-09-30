Project WITH 24 Hour Volume Reaches $146,867.00 (WIKEN)

Project WITH (WIKEN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Project WITH coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Project WITH has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Project WITH has a market cap of $6.23 million and $146,867.00 worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Project WITH Profile

Project WITH is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 858,338,828 coins. Project WITH’s official Twitter account is @Project_WITH_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Project WITH is projectwith.io. Project WITH’s official message board is medium.com/projectwith.

Project WITH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | Naver “

