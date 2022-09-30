Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Oppenheimer

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.20.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.79 and a beta of 1.33. Prothena has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $74.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prothena news, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $31,721.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,503.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,606 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 9.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 52.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 74.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

