Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRTA. Bank of America raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Prothena stock opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -247.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prothena news, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 21,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $706,041.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,994.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,498 shares of company stock worth $4,750,606 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth $141,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 33.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 170.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

