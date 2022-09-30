PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 96 ($1.16) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on PRS REIT from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get PRS REIT alerts:

PRS REIT Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PRSR opened at GBX 85.60 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £470.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.33. PRS REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 81.60 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 102.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22.

About PRS REIT

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PRS REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRS REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.