Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $30,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,486,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,205,000 after purchasing an additional 136,133 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.68. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

