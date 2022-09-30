PUTinCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $173.00 (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One PUTinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PUTinCoin has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.29 million and $173.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009087 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $151.02 or 0.00780826 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

