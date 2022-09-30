Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PXS shares. Univest Sec boosted their price objective on Pyxis Tankers from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. ThinkEquity started coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Pyxis Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Down 6.5 %

Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of -0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.



Pyxis Tankers ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.



Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.



