Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Lifted by KeyCorp

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parker-Hannifin in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parker-Hannifin’s current full-year earnings is $18.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

PH has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.67.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PH opened at $245.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.57 and a 200-day moving average of $270.88. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

