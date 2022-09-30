Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Issued By National Bank Financial

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BCE in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share.

Get BCE alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

BCE Stock Down 3.8 %

BCE stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47. BCE has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 114.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,063,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,564,063,000 after buying an additional 651,805 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,826,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,308,000 after buying an additional 3,450,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,737,000 after buying an additional 4,501,302 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $12,960,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,849,000 after buying an additional 504,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.