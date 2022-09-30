Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Issued By Wedbush

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

CUBI stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $969.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.03). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

