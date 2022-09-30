Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also commented on CCOI. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $80.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 37.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 150.4% in the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 76,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 46,020 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

