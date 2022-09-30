Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Skeena Resources Limited Raised by Raymond James (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Skeena Resources in a report released on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$17.00 target price for the company.

Skeena Resources Price Performance

SKE opened at C$6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$461.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.28. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of C$5.64 and a twelve month high of C$17.11.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.19).

About Skeena Resources

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.