Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for SSR Mining in a report released on Monday, September 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $87,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,868 shares of company stock valued at $260,318. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

