Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Uni-Select’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$567.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$577.75 million.

UNS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$33.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.00.

Shares of UNS opened at C$36.50 on Friday. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$16.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

