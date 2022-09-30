Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Decreased by Analyst

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Expedia Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Nag now anticipates that the online travel company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Expedia Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.42.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $94.21 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.69.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5,265.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $294,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 727.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $135,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,800 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

