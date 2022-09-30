Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for V.F. in a research report issued on Thursday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%.

V.F. Stock Down 5.8 %

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of V.F. to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. V.F. has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $78.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 135.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after acquiring an additional 201,744 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 88.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 63.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in V.F. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.