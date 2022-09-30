Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Algoma Steel Group Inc. Issued By Cormark (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Steel Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $731.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.38 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 24.16%.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

ASTL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday.

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $961.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.21%.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $9,621,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $18,399,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,555,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.