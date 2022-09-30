Quant (QNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33.22 Million

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $145.28 or 0.00736658 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $5.22 billion and approximately $33.22 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004056 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010940 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Quant Profile
Quant was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 35,921,234 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official website is www.quant.network.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars.
