Quant Trading Down 1.2% This Week (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $5.22 billion and approximately $33.22 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quant has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $145.28 or 0.00736658 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004056 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010940 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Quant Profile
Quant launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 35,921,234 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is www.quant.network.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars.
