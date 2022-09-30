Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $11.38 million and approximately $21,057.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,663.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023680 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00276463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00142008 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00758838 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.92 or 0.00625139 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,618,092 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

