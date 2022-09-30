QuantumScape Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 36,367 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 83% compared to the average daily volume of 19,915 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $82,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 30,937 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $344,328.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,474.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $82,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,228,040 shares of company stock worth $14,795,298 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QuantumScape Trading Down 9.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,269,000 after purchasing an additional 802,540 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,556,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,890,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after acquiring an additional 104,607 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QS stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 6.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.