Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) & D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Critical Analysis

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qurate Retail has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.1% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Qurate Retail shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Qurate Retail shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -12.16% -197.69% -47.51% Qurate Retail 0.89% 11.81% 2.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Qurate Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Qurate Retail’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $876.60 million 0.32 -$81.07 million ($0.52) -1.89 Qurate Retail $14.04 billion 0.06 $340.00 million $0.30 7.07

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qurate Retail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Qurate Retail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Qurate Retail 0 2 0 0 2.00

Qurate Retail has a consensus target price of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 102.83%. Given Qurate Retail’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qurate Retail is more favorable than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S..

Summary

Qurate Retail beats D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last- mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and HepsiFly for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company serves approximately 200 million homes worldwide. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

