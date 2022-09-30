Rabbit Finance (RABBIT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.48 Million

Rabbit Finance (RABBIT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Rabbit Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $24,624.00 worth of Rabbit Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rabbit Finance has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rabbit Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Rabbit Finance Profile

Rabbit Finance (RABBIT) is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2021. Rabbit Finance’s total supply is 177,297,533 coins. Rabbit Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceRabbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rabbit Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rabbit Finance is a leveraged yield farming protocol based Binance Smart Chain (BSC) released by Rabbit Finance Lab. It supports users participating in liquidity farming through over-lending plus leverage to get more revenue.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rabbit Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rabbit Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rabbit Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

