Raymond James Lowers Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Price Target to C$8.25

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Carbon Streaming’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Carbon Streaming Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OFSTF opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -88.73. Carbon Streaming has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

