Raymond James Trims Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Target Price to C$1.60

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.60 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Up 9.6 %
Shares of CVE:MNO opened at C$1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$152.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$1.34.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile
