Raymond James Trims Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Target Price to C$1.60

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.60 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of CVE:MNO opened at C$1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$152.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$1.34.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

