Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Raytheon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $94.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

