RChain Market Cap Tops $3.16 Million (REV)

RChain (REV) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. RChain has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $93,852.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RChain has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,740.43 or 0.99996237 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00057438 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00064507 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00082418 BTC.

RChain Profile

REV is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 709,469,945 coins. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RChain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

