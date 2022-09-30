Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RC shares. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

Ready Capital Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,702,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ready Capital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.23%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.29%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

