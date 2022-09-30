Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

In related news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,243,000 after buying an additional 1,094,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 604,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 201,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 42.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after buying an additional 772,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the second quarter worth $23,905,000. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

RC stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.14. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $16.56.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.23%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.29%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

