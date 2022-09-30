Real Brokerage’s (REAX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Real Brokerage (TSE:REAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$3.75 target price on the stock.

Real Brokerage Trading Down 3.3 %

TSE:REAX opened at C$2.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Real Brokerage has a 1 year low of C$1.28 and a 1 year high of C$5.20.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

