RealFevr Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.60 Million (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, RealFevr has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. RealFevr has a total market cap of $5.60 million and $19,752.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealFevr coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RealFevr alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004555 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00044995 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $321.14 or 0.01629776 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00034350 BTC.

About RealFevr

RealFevr is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2021. RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr and its Facebook page is accessible here. RealFevr’s official website is www.realfevr.com.

RealFevr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RealFevr is a fantasy football app where players compete in public and private leagues, and can use the $FEVR token to bet on specific matches, to purchase packs of collectibles (NFTs), or to acquire RealFevr NFTs directly from the marketplace – where other fans are selling their collectibles.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealFevr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealFevr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealFevr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealFevr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealFevr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.