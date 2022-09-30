Reef (REEF) Market Cap Tops $45.63 Million

Reef (REEF) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Reef has a total market cap of $45.63 million and approximately $57.96 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Reef Coin Profile

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 8,946,352,655 coins. The official website for Reef is reef.finance. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/ReefDeFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

