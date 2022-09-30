reflect.finance Price Down 12.8% This Week (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $165,310.06 and approximately $22.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002888 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003982 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010874 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00144883 BTC.
reflect.finance Profile
reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,561 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com.
reflect.finance Coin Trading
