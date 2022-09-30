Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.45 Million

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $19.45 million and approximately $116,280.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for about $19.91 or 0.00101374 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token launched on February 13th, 2021. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 976,682 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official website is reflexer.finance.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate.FLX is the Ungovernance token for RAI: A non pegged, ETH backed stable asset.”

According to CryptoCompare, "RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more "stable" collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate.FLX is the Ungovernance token for RAI: A non pegged, ETH backed stable asset."

