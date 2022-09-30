Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.82

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.82 and last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 10941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60.

Institutional Trading of Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 946,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 726,313 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

