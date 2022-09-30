Ren Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, Ren has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $117.40 million and approximately $13.50 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

