Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €34.00 ($34.69) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

RNO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Renault in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Renault Stock Down 7.1 %

Renault stock opened at €27.37 ($27.93) on Wednesday. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($102.76). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.75.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

