Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RNLSY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Renault from €40.00 ($40.82) to €37.00 ($37.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of Renault stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Renault has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.