Request 1-Day Volume Hits $2.13 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, Request has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $105.86 million and $2.13 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,349.80 or 0.99466564 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00058630 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00065299 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00082419 BTC.

About Request

Request is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

